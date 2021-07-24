Tibetan Bodies Resent Awarding Winter Olympics to Beijing

However, the IOC has steadfastly ignored the calls of rights-based organisations for carrying out human rights due diligence despite concerns of widespread human rights violations by China, sources said.

There are now growing calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The four Switzerland-based Tibetan organisations are the Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Association, the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe, the Tibetan Community in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and the Tibetan Women's Organisation-Switzerland.

In a press release, the complainants alleged that despite its knowledge of widespread egregious human rights violations in Tibet, East Turkestan, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolia and other territories in China, the IOC awarded the 2022 Winter Olympics to China.