Lifelong Pension Being Given to Athletes, Says Kiren Rijiju
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, 9 February said at the Parliament that lifelong pensions are being given to athletes under the 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme.
He informed the Rajya Sabha that 627 sportspersons are currently receiving monthly pensions under the scheme.
In a written reply to a question, Rijiju said that monthly pensions, ranging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000, are being disbursed under the scheme to medal winners at international sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, World Cups and World Championships.
The minister also informed the Upper House that the government is coming to the aid of former sportspersons who are struggling.
