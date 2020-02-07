Biles Wows Fans With Video of Daring Vault Ahead of Olympics

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, has excited fans with a four-second video clip of a training vault no woman has performed in competition.

The 22-year-old reigning world and Olympic all-around champion showed off a Yurchenko double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption "2020?" and three sets of widened eyeballs.