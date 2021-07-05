Sajan Prakash Sets Sights on Improving Timing at Tokyo Olympics

"My realistic target at the Tokyo Olympics is to cut down another 0.5 seconds from my current time," he said at a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India. "It will surely get me into the semifinals and once I get there, I will give it my best shot to reach the final as well."



Achieving qualification was a commendable performance for the 27-year-old Prakash, who is making a comeback after spending eight months away from the pool due to a neck injury. The pandemic had made things worse for Prakash, who had participated in Rio Olympics too.



"When I returned to the pool, I had lost 50 per cent of my belief but the other 50 per cent I knew I could do it," he said.



"But in sport, it's that one per cent that matters. When I got back in the pool, I was not able to swim even 200m.



"Within three months I was able to return to swimming freestyle, I was not able to swim one stroke of butterfly. My coach (Pradeep Kumar) told me that if I wanted to qualify for the Olympics, I would have to do things differently. Even if I failed I had to try," he said. "I was barely able to move. So, I didn't know then if an 'A' cut would be possible."



But then he made it possible last week.



The postponement of the Olympics by a year came as a blessing for Prakash as he could complete his rehabilitation and training in Bangkok.