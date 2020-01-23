RFI Lifts Asian Games Gold Medallist Rower Dattu Bhokanal’s Ban

Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was on Thursday lifted by the national federation (RFI) after the intervention of the Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

Bhokanal was a member of the Indian quartet that won gold in the men's quadruple sculls event in the Asian Games but later left the single sculls race midway. He was banned by the RFI (Rowing Federation of India) in March last year.