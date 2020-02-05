Rakhi Halder Wins National 64kg Gold With a Lift of 210kg

Seasoned lifter Rakhi Halder clinched the 64kg category title in the 72nd Men's and 35th Senior Womens' National Weightlifting Championships at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Wednesday, 5 February.

Ranked 19th in the Olympic qualifiers list, Rakhi lifted 93 kg in snatch and 117 kg in clean and jerk to win the gold medal with total of 210kg.