Qualification for Tokyo Olympics to End With India Open: BWF

The Olympic Qualifying period for the Race to Tokyo will restart in 2021 and the first tournament counting for qualification will be the Yonex Swiss Open 2021 to be held from March 2-7.

The qualification period will last till the India Open 2021 to be held from May 11-16 in New Delhi.

Qualification will be determined from the Race to Tokyo Rankings published on May 18, said BWF. BWF Council decided that this will also be used for seedings the Tokyo Olympics.

The BWF world rankings will reopen following the World Tour Finals 2020 to be held from January 27-31 in Bangkok. The calculation of the next BWF world rankings list will be announced on February 2.