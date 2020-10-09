Post COVID-19 Hiatus, Indian Archers Aim to Find Momentum

India's men's and women's recurve archers have been training at Pune's Army Sports Institute ever since sporting facilities resumed in the country after the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The camp for the Archery team commenced on 25 August and the archers are happy to be back training again.

"It was difficult for the first couple of days after returning to training as we were training very intensely in March prior to the lockdown being imposed. This was the longest gap between training that I have ever had," said Atanu Das who was honoured with the Arjuna Award earlier this year.

Training is still in the initial phase with some athletes coming out of their quarantine recently.