No Events or Trials Till 15 April: Ministry to Sports Federations

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part of their training camp.

The directive has been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the globe. The fresh advisory puts a question-mark on the upcoming Indian Grand Prix of athletics that is to be held starting Friday.