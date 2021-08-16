'Will Continue to Support You': Neeraj Chopra Tweets to Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh has been facing criticism after failing to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after going into the big event as a medal favourite. The WFI has since suspended her alleging that she refused to train or stay with India's female wrestling contingent in Tokyo.

Hurt by the suspension, Vinesh wrote a column, revealing her struggle with mental health issues, saying she is "truly broken". "We celebrate Simone Biles as she said that I am not mentally prepared to perform at the Olympics and did not do her event. Try just saying that in India. Forget pulling out of wrestling, just try saying that you are not ready. I don't know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won't. Now my body is not broken, but I'm truly broken," she wrote in The Indian Express.

Former Olympic medallist Yogheshwar Dutt too came forward in support of Vinesh saying, 'I think we need to respect Vinesh's achievements. She is a good wrestler but it was just not her day, that's it. Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. When we win, the mistakes get covered up while after defeat, the good things are hidden. One must understand that no athlete wants to lose.'

(With inputs from IANS)