MC Mary Kom, 37 and Going Strong in Her Hunt For Olympic Gold

Mary’s Olympic journey itself is a great example of how her single-minded focus on the medal, that has refused to let her get waylaid by setbacks. The Olympic Games added women’s boxing as a category only in the 2012 London edition, when Mary was already 28, but try to stop her from competing! In fact, fate did, when her favoured 48-kg category in which she had won 5 World Championship golds by then, wasn’t included.

The closest to her weight was the 51-kg event and well it just gave Mary a new target. She qualified for the Games as the only Indian woman boxer and competed against much younger and much more agile opponents. But her skills and strength helped her bag a historic bronze for India.