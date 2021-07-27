Manu, Saurabh Fall Short in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Matches at Tokyo Olympics

The mixed team air pistol event comprises a Qualification Stage 1 and a Qualification Stage 2, which is followed by the medal round where the top two teams contest for gold, while the third and fourth placed teams fight for bronze.



In Qualification Stage 1, each team member shoots three series of 10 shots (30 shots, 300 points maximum per team member). The scores of both team members are added up and the ranking made. The eight top-ranked teams then progress to Qualification Stage 2 but the scores are not carried forwards and all teams start from scratch again.



In Qualification Stage 2, the eight pairs shoot two series of 10 shots by each team member (20 shots, 200 points maximum per team member) following which the top four teams go into the medal rounds, where the top-two fight for gold and the third and fourth-placed teams compete for bronze.

China’s Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei finished top with 387, ROC’s Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov second with 386. The two teams will meet in the Gold medal match.

Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk, third place with 386 but lesser inner 10s than the ROC team, will compete against the Serbian team of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, who finished fourth with 384, for the Bronze.

