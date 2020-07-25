Hopeful India Will Have Sporting Events From Sept or Oct: Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that he hopes sporting activities in the country, which have been on a standstill since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume by September or October.

Rijiju recently attended the Ministerial Forum of Commonwealth countries to share India's road to resumption of sport, post COVID-19 pandemic, and also to contribute to the creation of a collaborative sports policy in the post pandemic era.

Speaking at the global forum, which saw participation from all Commonwealth countries, Rijiju said, "As members of Commonwealth nations we need to stand in solidarity on all issues, especially at a time like this. I am glad to be on this forum with all other Commonwealth nations to collaborate on the way forward."