Kipchoge, Hurisa or Vaporfly? Who’s Setting the Marathon Records?

The controversial pair of shoes came under the scanner after Rio Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge wore them to run the first sub-two hour marathon in October last year.

Although it wasn’t an open event and the feat is not recognised as an official record, it still drew sharp criticism from the athletics fraternity who slammed the shoes stating it was unethically aiding the runner.

It’s owing to the presence of carbon plates in the sole of a Vaporfly shoe that research proves helps an athlete lose less energy with each step. Thus, besides protecting the feet when it lands on the ground, the variant of the Nike shoe also ensures the foam and carbon fibre sole propels an athlete for his/her next step.