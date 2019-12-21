Jeremy Lalrinnunga Breaks 27 Records Enroute Silver at Qatar Cup

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg).

At the 2019 World Championship, Jeremy had lifted 296kg (136kg+163kg) to finish tenth in an easier group B.

He also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively.

Jeremy has been steadily improving since switching his weight category from 62kg, but the Mizoram lifter still has a long way to go as the world record in the 67kg category stands at 155kg in snatch, 185kg in clean and jerk and 339kg for the total lift.