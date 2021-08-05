Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze at Tokyo Olympics; Twitter is Delighted

Oh Yes!!! The Indian Men’s Hockey team has done it. History has been rewritten! India have won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and ended their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. Coach Graham Reid and his team’s hard work while pushing the limits has rewarded well.

India was trailing at the start as the Germans took the lead in the second minute of the game.

Simranjeet Singh's low backhand brushed the heel of German goalkeeper GK Stadler, bringing India level in the second quarter. However, Niklas Wellen restored Germany's advantage with a left-footed backhand drive inside the right post, before Benedikt Furk made it 3-1.