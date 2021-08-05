Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze at Tokyo Olympics; Twitter is Delighted
Coach Graham Reid efforts finally paid off as India end 41 year medal drought.
Oh Yes!!! The Indian Men’s Hockey team has done it. History has been rewritten! India have won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and ended their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. Coach Graham Reid and his team’s hard work while pushing the limits has rewarded well.
India was trailing at the start as the Germans took the lead in the second minute of the game.
Simranjeet Singh's low backhand brushed the heel of German goalkeeper GK Stadler, bringing India level in the second quarter. However, Niklas Wellen restored Germany's advantage with a left-footed backhand drive inside the right post, before Benedikt Furk made it 3-1.
India scored on a penalty corner and open play in the third quarter. The penalty stroke was scored by Rupinder Pal Singh, then Gurjant Singh went around the back of the German defence down the right flank and set up Simranjeet Singh, who slotted home to make it 5-3.
After that, Lukas Windfeder scored to pull his team within one goal of India.
India's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, stood tall under the bar to deny Germany an equaliser, ultimately giving India a spectacular victory!
The whole country is celebrating the win and they can’t stop buzzing about it on social media.
