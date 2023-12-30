India Looks at Surpassing Best-Ever Tokyo Tally of 7 Medals in Paris 2024

In Tokyo in 2021, the Games postponed by one year from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India surpassed its best-ever medal haul so far and returned with seven medals, including a gold won by the country's biggest superstar -- Neeraj Chopra -- in javelin throw.

India won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in Tokyo.

So, going by the record so far, India will, in all probability, win medals in Paris. But the question that the fans would like to be answered is whether India will be able to surpass its seven-medal haul achieved in Tokyo in 2021.

Crores of people and most experts believe that India will return from Paris with many medals -- if not bag full, at least take the tally into double figures for the first time in the history of the Games.

Though many of India's stars are yet to qualify for the Games as the qualifying period is still continuing, a clearer picture will emerge when the full strength of the squad is revealed.