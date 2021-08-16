When Neeraj Chopra Was Injured in 2019, Here's How a Sponsor Came to His Rescue

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the first-ever Olympics gold in track and field for India, at the Tokyo Olympics.

But go back a few years and the javelin-thrower's participation in Tokyo itself was in doubt when he injured his throwing arm's elbow just one year before what was the earlier date for the Olympics.

Just when the qualification events for the games were to begin, Neeraj had to take a call, in May 2019, to either go in for surgery or participate in Olympics qualifiers and risk further injury that would surely rule him out of the big event, that was to take place one year later.

A call to his sponsor JSW Sports resulted in a trip to Mumbai to consult a top doctor, and surgery just one day later.