HC Refuses to Stay Order Asking Narinder Batra to Stop Functioning as IOA Chief

"...the administrative setup of respondent-2 (Hockey India) is, erroneously or illegally constituted because of the Life President and Life Members," it had said.

"The Government of India cannot grant recognition to an NSF whose constitution is not in consonance with the Sports Code. The posts of Life President, Life Member in the NSF are illegal so is the post of CEO in the Managing Committee. These posts are struck-down," it had said.

The high court had also come down hard on Batra for trying to "benefit" elsewhere from an "illegal" post.

"What a paradox, to make oneself permanent in an entity whose tenure itself is impermanent. The illegal Post of life president or life member cannot be the stepping-stone for any other position or benefit elsewhere, be it nationally (including in Indian Olympic Association) or in international bodies," the high court had said.

"If respondent-3 (Batra) has so benefitted, then such benefit or position shall end right away. Let the CoA look into the matter, so would the Government of India," it had said.