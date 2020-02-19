Govt Has Provided Everything We Need for Tokyo Games: Sarnobat

Ace Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes the government has put in adequate amount of effort to help athletes prepare well for the Olympics as compared to her last Olympic Games in 2012.

"Communication with the government has been very good. They have provided everything we need to prepare for the Olympics. This time they have put in more effort to help the athletes as compared to my last Olympics in London in 2012. This will be my second Olympics of my career," said Sarnobat.