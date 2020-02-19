Govt Has Provided Everything We Need for Tokyo Games: Sarnobat
Ace Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes the government has put in adequate amount of effort to help athletes prepare well for the Olympics as compared to her last Olympic Games in 2012.
"Communication with the government has been very good. They have provided everything we need to prepare for the Olympics. This time they have put in more effort to help the athletes as compared to my last Olympics in London in 2012. This will be my second Olympics of my career," said Sarnobat.
"Many children are now inspired to take up sports and participate in tournaments like the Khelo India Games. The Indian government has provided a great platform for all upcoming athletes in India," said the shooter, who will be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 25 meter pistol event.
"I think the Khelo India University Games will have a major impact in unearthing talent in India. If the new-generation athletes perform at the Khelo India University Games, then they will give an idea to the world about how the next generation is going to perform. They can create a base for themselves and for the next generation," said the 29-year-old.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )