Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Monday

The Indian Hockey team, Vishnu Saravanan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be among several other Indian athletes who will be competing on Monday 26th July at the Tokyo Olympics .

The Indian archery team will be hoping to defeat Kazakhstan in the men's team eliminations event while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the men's doubles badminton event.

The women's hockey time will square off against Germany while Ashish Kumar will face Tuoheta Erbieke in Men's middleweight boxing.

Here's the full schedule of the Indians in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics: