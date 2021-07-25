ADVERTISEMENT

Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Monday

Women's hockey team, Chirag and Satwik, Vishnu Saravanan will compete on Monday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Vivaan Singh Babbr
Published
Olympic Sports
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Women's hockey team, Chirag and Satvik to compete on Monday at 2021 Tokyo Olympics</p></div>
i

The Indian Hockey team, Vishnu Saravanan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be among several other Indian athletes who will be competing on Monday 26th July at the Tokyo Olympics .

The Indian archery team will be hoping to defeat Kazakhstan in the men's team eliminations event while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the men's doubles badminton event.

The women's hockey time will square off against Germany while Ashish Kumar will face Tuoheta Erbieke in Men's middleweight boxing.

Here's the full schedule of the Indians in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Also Read

PV Sindhu Opens Campaign With Resounding Win at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu Opens Campaign With Resounding Win at Tokyo Olympics

Archery

  • Men's Team eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan at 6am IST

  • Medal rounds start at 12:45pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton 

  • Men's doubles group play stage A

    Chirag Shetty/Satvikairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, begins at 9:10 am IST.

Also Read

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai, Saurabh, Nagal & Paddlers Headline Day 1 for India

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai, Saurabh, Nagal & Paddlers Headline Day 1 for India
ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing

  • Men's middleweight Round of 32

    Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke at 3:06 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey

  • Women's Pool A

    India vs Germany at 5:45 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sailing 

  • Laser opening series Race 3: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 8:35 am IST.

  • Laser opening series Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 9:50 am IST

  • Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 11:05 am IST

  • Laser Radial Race 4: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 12:20 pm IST

Also Read

Gymnast Pranati Nayak Fails To Qualify For Final at Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Pranati Nayak Fails To Qualify For Final at Tokyo Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting 

  • Men's skeet qualification Day 2

    Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

    Starts at 6:30 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Swimming 

  • Men's 200m butterfly Heat 2

    Sajan Prakash event begins at 3:50 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Table Tennis

  • Men's singles Round 2

    Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia at 6:30 am IST

  • Women's singles Round 2

    Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu at 8:30 am IST

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT