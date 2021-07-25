Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Monday
Women's hockey team, Chirag and Satwik, Vishnu Saravanan will compete on Monday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
The Indian Hockey team, Vishnu Saravanan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be among several other Indian athletes who will be competing on Monday 26th July at the Tokyo Olympics .
The Indian archery team will be hoping to defeat Kazakhstan in the men's team eliminations event while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the men's doubles badminton event.
The women's hockey time will square off against Germany while Ashish Kumar will face Tuoheta Erbieke in Men's middleweight boxing.
Here's the full schedule of the Indians in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics:
Archery
Men's Team eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan at 6am IST
Medal rounds start at 12:45pm IST
Badminton
Men's doubles group play stage A
Chirag Shetty/Satvikairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, begins at 9:10 am IST.
Boxing
Men's middleweight Round of 32
Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke at 3:06 pm IST
Hockey
Women's Pool A
India vs Germany at 5:45 pm IST
Sailing
Laser opening series Race 3: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 8:35 am IST.
Laser opening series Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 9:50 am IST
Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 11:05 am IST
Laser Radial Race 4: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 12:20 pm IST
Shooting
Men's skeet qualification Day 2
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Starts at 6:30 am IST
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly Heat 2
Sajan Prakash event begins at 3:50 pm IST
Table Tennis
Men's singles Round 2
Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia at 6:30 am IST
Women's singles Round 2
Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu at 8:30 am IST
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.