Judoka Shushila Bows Out, Rowers Arjun And Arvind Disappoint In Heats

The lone Indian judoka at the Tokyo Olympics, Shushila Devi Likmabam, bowed out in the opening round, pinned by Hungarian stalwart Eva Csernoviczki in the round of 32, while Indian rowers, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, too had a forgettable outing as the pair finished fifth in the lightweight men's double sculls heats on Saturday.

The rowers will now head into the repechage round on 25 July and hope for luck to favour them.

Shushila made an early exit, losing 10-0 to 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Eva in the 48kg category at the Nippon Budokan arena.