Olympics Postponement Has a Big Silver Lining for Dipa Karmakar

6 Done, 2 to Go

Dipa is yet to compete since Baku last March and so the postponement of the Olympics gives the gymnast a lifeline, though a very slim one.

"There were eight World Cups but now there are only two left, which were supposed to happen in March but got postponed to June due to coronavirus outbreak," Karmakar told PTI in an interview as she reviewed her qualification chances.

Baku was the start of the Toyko qualification cycle and it had reached its last leg when the coronavirus forced all sports events across the world to be shut down. Of the eight World Cups, just two that were scheduled in March are now left.

But can she be fit in time for whenever the qualification tournaments now do take place? A definite yes, is her coach’s answer.

"She is fit now. She has completely recovered from the injury. Dipa had started her basic practice late last month when this coronavirus outbreak happened. She will be back to her best in 3-4 months and since there are still two events left, we can take another shot at the Olympics,” Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.

But having missed more than a majority of the qualification event, the road to Tokyo is still a very narrow one for Dipa. Juggling a recovered knee and severely high expectations, the 26 year-old will need nothing less than a gold or a silver in the remaining two World Cups if she is to have any chance of bagging a ticket to Tokyo.

"She will need two silver or one gold and a silver in the two tournaments. We will not leave any stone unturned and I hope she will be able to perform," Nandi added.