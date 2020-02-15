Unheralded Bhawana Jat Qualifies for Tokyo 2020 in 20km Race Walk
Unheralded Bhawna Jat qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 20km race walk event after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the National Championships in Ranchi on Saturday.
Bhawna's effort was a massive improvement of more than eight minutes from her personal best of 1:38.30s set in October last year during the National Open Championships.
She had, however, clocked 1:36:17s in 20,000m race walk event during the All India Inter-Railway Athletics Championships in August last year in Pune, which was competed on track.
Bhawna, who currently trains on her own in Jaipur with her coach Gurmukh Sihag, has not taken part in any international event in junior or senior level. She also has never been in a national camp under the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
She began her senior career in 2016 during the National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad where she finished fifth with a time of 1:52:38s. Saturday's win was just her second such achievement in a national meet after the National Open in Ranchi last year.
Bhawna who is currently a Train Ticket Examiner in Indian Railways, posted in Kolkata, told PTI.
KT Irfan (men's 20km race walk), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), mixed 4x400m relay team and Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin) have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from athletics.
Her coach Gurmukh said that Bhawna has given her dope sample, which means that her national record will be valid.
An AFI offcial also said that dope sample collectors from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) have taken samples from the athletes.
Bhawna's next competition will be the Asian Race Walk Championships in Japan on March 15.
The earlier national record of 1:31:29s stood in the name of Delhi's Baby Soumya made during the National Race Walk Championships in New Delhi in 2018.
In the men's 20 km Race Walk event, Sandeep Kumar of Services won the gold with a time of 1 hour 21 minutes and 34 seconds. He narrowly missed the Tokyo Olympics qualification time of 1:21:00s.
