Aim To Make Tokyo Olympics Carbon Neutral: IOC President

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, 1 January that the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics aims to be a "carbon-neutral" Games.

In a New Year's message that was published on IOC's website, Bach said that sustainability is a central theme of all its activities in accordance with the Olympic Agenda 2020.

"With Olympic Agenda 2020, we have made sustainability a central element to all our activities. What better example of this than Olympic House, which in its category is the most sustainable building in the world,” Thomas said.