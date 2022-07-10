AFI Finally Clear Jeswin Aldrin to Compete at Next Week's World Championships

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin was on Sunday cleared by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to take part in the upcoming World Championships despite failing to touch the stipulated mark in the two trials held earlier this month.

Aldrin was called for trials on July 4 and 8 and asked to jump close to 8.10m mark to take part in the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, USA. But, he could only clear 7.99m and 7.93m in the two trials held in Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala.

The AFI, however, decided to allow Aldrin to compete in the showpiece.