Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India 2-0 against Spain, Shooters Manu-Saurabh ousted

Goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh at the end of Q1 put India in front.

The Quint
Updated
Olympic Sports
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be competing in the&nbsp;10m Air Pistol Mixed Team.</p></div>
i

Hockey: Some much needed joy for India. Rupinder Pal Singh makes it 2-0 for India through a penalty stroke. End of Q1. What a start for India! That is how you comeback from 1-7 loss. What an inspired show!

6:54 AM , 27 Jul

Hockey: GOALLLL! Simranjeet Singh opens the account for India in the 14th minute.

6:46 AM , 27 Jul

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Another 8 in her 20th shot and Bhaker finishes with a 94 in Series 2. The pair manages 192 in Series 2 and finishes at 7th position with a total score of 380. Disappointing result for India. Would have needed four more points to finish fourth to qualify for the bronze medal match. China, ROC occupy the top two positions. Ukraine, Serbia finish 3rd and 4th.

Saurabh Chaudhary: 96, 98

Manu Bhaker: 92, 94

6:42 AM , 27 Jul

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Chaudhary finishes with a 98 in Series 2 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Bhaker yet to complete Series 2. India is currently sixth. An 8 in her eighth shot in Series 2 will hurt India. The team was closing towards fourth position.

6:38 AM , 27 Jul

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Good start by Chuadhary. 59 in his first six shots with 5 10s and 1 9. Manu scores 48 in five shots with 3 10s and 2 9s. Nearing the top four position.

Published: 27 Jul 2021, 5:40 AM IST

