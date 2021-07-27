Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India 2-0 against Spain, Shooters Manu-Saurabh ousted

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Another 8 in her 20th shot and Bhaker finishes with a 94 in Series 2. The pair manages 192 in Series 2 and finishes at 7th position with a total score of 380. Disappointing result for India. Would have needed four more points to finish fourth to qualify for the bronze medal match. China, ROC occupy the top two positions. Ukraine, Serbia finish 3rd and 4th.

Saurabh Chaudhary: 96, 98

Manu Bhaker: 92, 94