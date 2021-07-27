Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India 2-0 against Spain, Shooters Manu-Saurabh ousted
Goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh at the end of Q1 put India in front.
Hockey: Some much needed joy for India. Rupinder Pal Singh makes it 2-0 for India through a penalty stroke. End of Q1. What a start for India! That is how you comeback from 1-7 loss. What an inspired show!
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Another 8 in her 20th shot and Bhaker finishes with a 94 in Series 2. The pair manages 192 in Series 2 and finishes at 7th position with a total score of 380. Disappointing result for India. Would have needed four more points to finish fourth to qualify for the bronze medal match. China, ROC occupy the top two positions. Ukraine, Serbia finish 3rd and 4th.
Saurabh Chaudhary: 96, 98
Manu Bhaker: 92, 94
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Chaudhary finishes with a 98 in Series 2 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Bhaker yet to complete Series 2. India is currently sixth. An 8 in her eighth shot in Series 2 will hurt India. The team was closing towards fourth position.
