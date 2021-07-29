Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in QFs, Atanu Das Wins
The Indian men's team scored a 3-1 win over Argentina to enter the quarterfinals
Archer Atanu Das wins Round of 64 match 6-4
Shooting: Manu Bhaker begins the Precision stage in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Round.
Fires a 97 in Series 1 with 7 10s and 3 9s (10,10,10, 9, 9,10, 9,10,10,10)
Archery: A strong comeback by Atanu. 9, 10,9 in Set 3 for him for a total of 28. Deng manages a 10-9-7 for a total of 26. Atanu wins Set 3. Goes 4-2 up.
A see-saw battle. A 27 (8-9-10) for Atanu in Set 4. Deng betters him with a 9-10-9 and scores 28. Wins Set 4. It's 4-4.
Archery: India's Atanu Das is in action against Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng in the men's individual 1/32 eliminations round.
A 10,9,8 for a total of 27 for Atanu in Set 1. Deng manages an 8, 9, 9 for a total of 26. Atanu wins the first set. 2-0.
Atanu fires a 9,10,8 in Set 2 for a total of 27. Deng manages an 8,10,10 for a total of 28. Wins Set 2. It's 2-2.
