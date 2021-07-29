Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in QFs, Atanu Das Wins

Archery: A strong comeback by Atanu. 9, 10,9 in Set 3 for him for a total of 28. Deng manages a 10-9-7 for a total of 26. Atanu wins Set 3. Goes 4-2 up.

A see-saw battle. A 27 (8-9-10) for Atanu in Set 4. Deng betters him with a 9-10-9 and scores 28. Wins Set 4. It's 4-4.