Live

Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in QFs, Atanu Das Wins

The Indian men's team scored a 3-1 win over Argentina to enter the quarterfinals

The Quint
Updated
Olympic Sports
6 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: The Indian team has won two out of their three games</p></div>
i
Snapshot

  • Shuttler PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals after a 2-0 victory over Mia Blichfeldt

  • Indian men's hockey team in quarterfinals after an impressive 3-1 win over Argentina

  • Archer Atanu Das wins Round of 64 match 6-4

8:02 AM , 29 Jul

Shooting: Manu Bhaker begins the Precision stage in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Round.

Fires a 97 in Series 1 with 7 10s and 3 9s (10,10,10, 9, 9,10, 9,10,10,10)

7:44 AM , 29 Jul

Archery: A strong comeback by Atanu. 9, 10,9 in Set 3 for him for a total of 28. Deng manages a 10-9-7 for a total of 26. Atanu wins Set 3. Goes 4-2 up.

A see-saw battle. A 27 (8-9-10) for Atanu in Set 4. Deng betters him with a 9-10-9 and scores 28. Wins Set 4. It's 4-4.

7:38 AM , 29 Jul

Archery: India's Atanu Das is in action against Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng in the men's individual 1/32 eliminations round.

A 10,9,8 for a total of 27 for Atanu in Set 1. Deng manages an 8, 9, 9 for a total of 26. Atanu wins the first set. 2-0.

Atanu fires a 9,10,8 in Set 2 for a total of 27. Deng manages an 8,10,10 for a total of 28. Wins Set 2. It's 2-2.

7:33 AM , 29 Jul

Hockey: Hooter goes off. INDIA WIN 3-1. Beat the defending Olympic champions Argentina. Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh scored for India. Through to the quarterfinals. What a performance in the 2nd half.

Published: 29 Jul 2021, 5:19 AM IST

