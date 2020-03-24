2020 Summer Olympics Will Be Postponed: IOC Member to USA Today

IOC members, national Olympic committees and athletes were all racing toward the same conclusion: The Tokyo Olympics are not going to take place this summer.

IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today that the Games, which are scheduled to start July 24, are going to be postponed. A tweet put out by the newspaper read: "The 2020 Summer Olympics Have Been Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns."

Craig Reedie, a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press that everyone can see where things are headed, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading and Olympic hopefuls around the world unable to train.

"In the balance of probabilities, the information known about conditions in Japan and the COVID-19's effect on the rest of world clearly indicates the likelihood of postponement," Reedie said. "The length of postponement is the major challenge for the IOC."