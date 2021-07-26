Shooters Angad and Mairaj Eliminated in Qualification Round of Skeet Event
Angad finished 18th with a score of 120 while Mairaj was 25th with a score of 117.
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were the two shooters competing on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics but both have been eliminated in the qualification round of the men's skeet event.
Angad finished in the 18th position with a score of 120 while Mairaj was 25th with a score of 117. There were a total of 30 shooters in the event with only the top six qualifying for the final.
The first three rounds of 25 each took place on Sunday with Angad placed 11th having shot 73, along with seven other shooters. The other two rounds were completed today.
Angad had scores of 25, 24, 24 in the first three series and followed that up with 23 and 24 today, failing to make the cut. Mairaj Ahmad Khan who at 45 is the oldest of the Indian shooters in Tokyo, shot 71 on Sunday and added two rounds of 23 each today.
