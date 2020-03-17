IOC Discussing Plans for 43% Olympics Berths Still Unclaimed

The IOC on Tuesday spelled out contingency plans to adapt qualifying procedures for about 4,700 spots still up for grabs for the Tokyo Games, in a nod to the realities of a sports calendar being shuffled by uncertainty with the coronavirus spreading across the globe.

The IOC said it was still committed to holding the Olympics as scheduled, beginning July 24. But at the end of the first of a series of meetings being held this week with athletes and Olympic committees, the IOC conceded the lead-up to Tokyo was anything but business as usual.

"Currently ... the athletes face significant challenges around securing the final qualification places for the Games," the IOC said in a statement. "In some countries, athletes are even finding it hard to continue their regular training schedules."