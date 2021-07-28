Indian Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Finish Sixth in Their Semifinal

World champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'donovan of Ireland clocked a world best time of 6:05.33 to win the semifinal race while Italy's Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta finished second in 6:07.70. Belgium's Niels van Zandweghe and Tim Brys came in third with a timing of 6:13.07.

The three teams will now compete in, the medal round -- called Final 'A' -- on Thursday, while the Indian scullers will compete in Final 'B' the same day to determine their ranking at the Olympics.

The Arjun-Arvind duo began well and stayed in contention for a top-three finish during the initial run, but as the race progressed, the pair struggled to keep up with their competitors.

It was a mixed performance by the Indian scullers, who had clocked 6:40.33 in the heats to finish fifth. In the repechage, they were even slower, touching the finish line in 6:51.36, but still it was good enough for them to manage a third-place place and qualify for the semifinals.