Milkha Singh Doing better, But Wife’s Health Has Not Improved

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh is doing better but the health of his wife Nirmal Kaur hasn’t improved, doctors stated on Friday.

The Tribune reported that the couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of May, is undergoing treatment at two different hospitals in the Tricity—the 91-year-old Milkha at Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and his 82-year-old wife, at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.