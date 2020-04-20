Milkha Singh’s Daughter Fighting On The Frontline in NY Hospital

The 54-year-old Mona passed out of Patiala Medical College before moving to the USA in the '90s. She has been working there for more than 20 years.

"I am so proud of her. She says it is like running a marathon every day. She has been working five days a week, sometimes day shifts, sometimes night shifts, 12-hour shifts and it is tough but she has to do the job as best as she can."

The 48-year-old from Chandigarh said the job is a stressful one and sometimes he feels scared for her.

"I feel worried. When you are treating people, anything can happen, so we talk to her everyday. My mom and dad also keep checking on her.

"We keep asking how she is feeling and if there are any symptoms. I tell her to stay positive and boost her immune system," said Jeev, also a five-time Asian Tour winner.