Manika Batra, G Sathiyan Win Mixed Doubles Title in Budapest

The Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat top seeds Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz of Hungary 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender event in Budapest on Friday.

With that, they became the first table tennis players from India to win a WTT Contender title.

In the final played on Friday, the Indian pair took a 1-0 lead quickly. In the second game, Manika and Sathiyan were trailing 4-7. The duo came back to tie the score at 8-8 and then 9-9. But two errors allowed their Hungarian opponents to win the second game.

The third game saw Manika and Sathiyan leading 9-7. But they conceded the next three points and were down a game point. However, Manika and Sathiyan called for a timeout, allowing the duo to recollect their thoughts and won the game 12-10.