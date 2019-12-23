Laureus Awards – the ‘Oscars of Sports’ – and Its India Connect

“I would imagine that Virat Kohli would again be very much at the top of their thinking when it comes to ‘Global Sportsman of the Year’. We also know that PV Sindhu, for example, has had a fantastic year in relation to badminton and we know that she’s very well-known and much loved and respected within India.

So, first of all, I would like to see them on the shortlist. Look, it was great last year to have a female Indian sportsperson in Vinesh get to the full nominee list. She was on the comeback side of things and unfortunately, she was up against Tiger Woods so it was always going to be difficult for her to win it, but she came to the awards with her husband, had a great time and was a fantastic ambassador for Indian sport and actually, female Indian sport.”