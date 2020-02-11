Kabaddi Row: Sports Min to Probe ‘Unofficial’ Indian Team In Pak

The Union Sports Ministry is considering an inquiry into an "unauthorised" Indian team's participation in a circle style world cup in Pakistan which has kicked up a storm.

The players, estimated to be 45 in number and accompanied by a group of some 12 officials and coaches, are in the neighbouring country without any official permission or clearance, according to the Ministry.

A Sports Ministry source told PTI that, "minister (Kiren Rijiju) is set to start an inquiry."