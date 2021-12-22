Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 To Begin After 20-Month Break

UP Yoddha captain, Nitesh Kumar said that the team is feeling elated to be back on the mat.



"First of all we are excited to be finally back on the mat after a gap of two years, second, we are confident and well prepared, thanks to a long time we spent as a team during our long training session at our UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy. This is going to be a challenging season, both on the mat and off it too given the new dynamics of the bubble life, but as a team, we are geared to take on the challenges and give it our all for each other, fans, and our home state Uttar Pradesh," Nitesh Kumar said.