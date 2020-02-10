IOA ‘Shocked’ as ‘Team From India’ Reaches Pak For Kabaddi WC

The team reached Lahore through the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, which is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan. All the six previous editions of the championship were held in India between 2010 and 2019 where the hosts emerged victorious on all occasions.

"As long as our member unit has not cleared it, they cannot use the word 'India.' It has to come through IOA and the government, only then you can use that word. Some individuals with Indian passport go and play there as India, that is not how sports are run. But then, I can never predict anything about Pakistan, that's beyond my control. They can do whatever they want," Batra said.

A Rogue Team?

According to the procedure, for participation at overseas events, the national federation needs to communicate to the sports ministry which in turn writes to the ministry of external affairs for political clearance and home ministry for security clearance, irrespective of whether the government is funding the contingent or not.

The administrator of AKFI Justice (Retd) SP Garg also said that they have no information about any team to have gone to Pakistan.

"No permission was ever granted by AKFI to any team to go to Pakistan and play any kabaddi match there. We came to know about it only after information was sought," he said in a statement.

"AKFI does not support any such activity. Legal action may be taken against the defaulters," he added.