AKFI, UP State Kabaddi Bodies Wash Hands off Saharanpur Food-At-Toilet Incident

"The AKFI has no role to play in the tournament. It was a purely a Uttar Pradesh government-related event. They (organisers) have done their own arrangement," SP Garg, the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator who has been running AKFI since 2018, told PTI.

Asked how a state level tournament can happen without sanction from the national federation, he said, "We are in no way involved in the organisation of the tournament. Humara koi lene dena nahin hey (we have no concern in that). We have no information (about the tournament)."

UP State Kabaddi Association secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the tournament was not sanctioned by the AKFI nor by the state unit. He said the event was not in its annual calendar.

"The tournament was organised by the state government's sports department. Our role was to provide only the technical support. We sent some officials to conduct the event and the selection committee, nothing else," he said.