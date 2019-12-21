Virat Kohli Happy With Structure & Balance of RCB Post IPL Auction

Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala echoed the sentiments and said: "In preparation to the upcoming season we wanted a balanced squad that embodies the philosophy of RCB, a bold and fearless attitude to project the best cricket in the tournament. I am glad that we have managed to assemble a team of some of the strongest T20 players and with the guidance of Mike (Hesson), Simon (Katich) and other coaching staffs, today we have a very good set of combinations that drives the RCB proposition for a great season."

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, said that the idea was to pick players who would fit the bill with an eye on the retained players. "Our plan going into the auction was to look at players that will combine and well with the retained squad. We want a squad that can has balance and can adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went.

"Majority of work goes on prior to auction around strategy, this includes number of mock auctions and gives us a much better chance to maximise the budget we have at our disposal. We wanted the majority of our overseas players to bring plenty of International experience in order to add and share knowledge with the exciting developing talents we already have at RCB. As far as when we look at any overseas players to bring to RCB it's not only about talent, but where else can they contribute.