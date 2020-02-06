Rajasthan Royals Still Hopeful of Archer Playing in IPL
Rajasthan Royals are still hopeful of obtaining the services of star England pacer Jofra Archer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
"We're working with the ECB to help Jofra Archer secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season," Royals said in a tweet.
Archer also tweeted that he aims to "be back soon."
Archer was on Thursday ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming IPL which begins on 28 March.
Archer sustained a bone stress injury to his right elbow following England's opening Test against South Africa at Centurion last month and was ruled out of the final three matches of the four-match series which Joe Root's team won 3-1.
"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation program with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added.
England are scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series beginning 19 March.
The 25-year-old fast bowler played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals last season and scalped 11 wickets. In 2018, he had played 10 matches where he picked up 15 wickets.
