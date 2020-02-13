Posts Disappear & Captain Isn’t Informed: Kohli Questions RCB

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (RCB), has been left shocked after the franchise removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts.

Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, on Thursday said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted.