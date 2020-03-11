Plea in HC Against IPL 2020 in Wake of Coronavirus

A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India to conduct the Indian Premier League matches from March 29-May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIL, filed by advocate G Alex Benziger, is likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

"As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19," the petitioner said.