Must the Show Go On? Options for IPL Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Must the Show Go on?

So, if for the sake of “diversion” for the people stuck at home, the Indian Premier League, too, were to stage a 13th season this time around, the stakeholders are believed to have made a few suggestions of their own.

Like calling in foreign players and putting them in a franchise-sponsored quarantine right up to the start of the league.

"If we get a clearance from the government and visas are issued, then quarantining the players shouldn't be a big deal. In such a scenario, we can fly them into the country in the first week of April and follow the process of 14-day quarantine,” a team official told IANS.

Not to be connecting any dots but according to global advisory firm Duff & Phelps, the IPL will see a value erosion of USD 200-350 million or 3-5 percent if the BCCI goes for a shorter season. But that could be more acceptable to the other option, a cancellation as that may see the league’s value drop by 10-15 percent or USD 700-1,000 million.

With massive money at stake, at this stage, any version of the Indian Premier League could work for the stakeholders, as long as foreign players are involved and someone lifts the trophy at the end of the tournament.

But that also may not be as easy with Cricket Australia reportedly looking at the possibility of banning their players from coming to India for the tournament, if it does take place, according to The Australian.

And that would be a massive hit with 17 Aussies contracted this season including two franchise captains – David Warner and Steve Smith.