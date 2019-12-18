Who Will Mumbai Indians’ Scouts Unearth This Year?

Hardik Pandya, arguably India's best all-rounder currently, has been a find that the Mumbai Indians setup has found and supported throughout. Elder brother Krunal made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2016 and has ever since grown on to being a key member of the Indian national limited overs format setup.

Years 2018 and 2019 saw the revelation of two talented leggies - Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar - respectively both of whom impressed one and all, grabbing their national cap post the respective year's campaign. A run machine for Mumbai Indians over the past two seasons, Suryakumar Yadav who played for the franchise in the early years of the IPL has also been knocking on the national selectors' doors.

While these players have donned the national colours, the scouting team identified and inducted numerous talents including India spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nathu Singh and Dhawal Kulkarni.

As the curtains go up for the IPL's 2020 campaign on December 19 in Kolkata, it would be interesting to follow the strategy of Mumbai Indians on who would be the new talents the franchise will unearth for them as well as Indian cricket.