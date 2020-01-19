N Srinivasan Makes Big Statement Regarding Dhoni’s Future at CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni "will be retained" by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 IPL auction irrespective of whether he plays for India again or not, asserted former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

The lack of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup winning captain has sparked fresh rumours of his retirement in the last few days but Srinivasan, who is the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will continue to play for his franchise.