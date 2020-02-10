IPL 2020: KKR Rope in James Foster as Fielding Coach
Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, 10 February roped in former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League beginning next month.
The appointment was confirmed by the franchise in its official twitter handle.
Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition.
He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali and retired from competitive cricket in 2018 to take up coaching.
He joins the KKR coaching staff headed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jaques Kallis as head coach.
KKR have made it to playoffs thrice since their last title triumph in 2014. They crashed out from the league stage on two occasions.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )