IPL: Rob Cassell Appointed Rajasthan Royals Fast Bowling Coach

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former Australian fast bowler Rob Cassell as their new fast bowling coach for the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Steffan Jones, who worked with the Royals as a fast bowling coach for the 2019 IPL edition, will continue to work with the franchise, but now as a development coach during the off-season.

"We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together. I have followed his career closely and he is someone who has done the hard yards as a fast bowling coach in his career to date," said Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald.