IPL Franchises Ready to Quarantine Foreign Stars if Required

An IPL official who was present in the conference call on Monday further said that while there was no decision made with regards to the fate of the tournament, it was decided that meetings will happen every week and also that foreign players will need a 5-day break before they can start playing matches.

"No decision was made and to be honest, the idea wasn't to take a call. It was aimed more towards understanding the general scenario and how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the world. It was more about taking stock of the situation. But, one thing that we did discuss was that foreign players will need a 5-day window to acclimatise once they arrive in India.

"But before that, we need to understand if and when the government will relax the travel advisory and foreign players will indeed be allowed to come in. Unless the government issues fresh advisory, it will be impossible to gauge when the foreign players will come in and when we can start the tournament.

"At present, we need to keep our fingers crossed and hope that the situation improves and the health and sports departments give the necessary go-ahead to organise the tournament with foreign players," the official told IANS.

The Sports Ministry on March 12 made it clear that all sporting events should be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. And if it is unavoidable, the events should be held behind closed doors so as to avoid mass gatherings. The Delhi government went a step further and said that there would be no IPL matches in the national capital till March 31.